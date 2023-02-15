US-NEWS-KY-ABORTION-LX

People gather near Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, on June 24, 2022, to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

 Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Illegal abortions in Kentucky could be prosecuted as murder under a new bill from a Louisville Republican.

Rep. Emily Callaway filed the “Prenatal Equal Protection Act” on Tuesday, which proposes that unlawful pregnancy termination “shall be subject to the same legal principles as would apply to the homicide of a person who had been born alive,” according to the bill language.



