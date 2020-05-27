WENATCHEE — Area residents will see a temperature rise swoop into the Wenatchee Valley this weekend. The National Weather Service also projects thunderstorms, winds and rain showers to join in.
National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Koch said temperatures are expected to climb over the next several days all over Central Washington. These temperatures will surge “well above normal” starting Thursday and continue into Saturday.
Friday could be the warmest day in Wenatchee, with the high temperature topping out at close to 90 degrees, said Koch, who works out of the NWS office in Spokane. Average high temperatures for the end of May and early June are usually in the mid-70s, but it is not totally out of the ordinary to have summer arrive early in small doses.
Saturday afternoon and evening an abrupt cold front is expected to pass through, which could bring in thunderstorms, he said. Some of the storms might be strong, potentially packing gusty winds, small hail and torrential downpours.
The timing of those winds look to be mainly Saturday afternoon, with cooler temperatures and showers lingering into Monday, he said.
So far, May temperatures are pretty average, he said. Precipitation is slightly above average for the month, but there is still a long way to go to make up for the dry months of February, March and April.
Koch advises that people eager to get out and enjoy the warm weather over the next few days be prepared. “We urge folks to drink plenty of water ... and be cognizant that your body may need a few days to adjust to summer-like heat,” he said.