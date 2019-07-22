Briefly

‘Abundant lightning’ expected

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for much of Eastern Washington today due to high temperatures and potential lightning.

Meteorologists are forecasting highs near 90 with 20-30 mph wind gusts in Douglas County.

The weather service is calling for a chance of thunderstorms with “abundant lightning” as the weather pattern moves over the Columbia Basin late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

The storm carries a low chance of rain, according to the weather service.

Chelan County was not included in the fire weather watch.

— Pete O’Cain, World staff

