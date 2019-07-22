Briefly
NCW
‘Abundant lightning’ expected
The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for much of Eastern Washington today due to high temperatures and potential lightning.
Meteorologists are forecasting highs near 90 with 20-30 mph wind gusts in Douglas County.
The weather service is calling for a chance of thunderstorms with “abundant lightning” as the weather pattern moves over the Columbia Basin late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.
The storm carries a low chance of rain, according to the weather service.
Chelan County was not included in the fire weather watch.
— Pete O’Cain, World staff