LEAVENWORTH — Cascade School District students and staff are mourning the loss of Cascade High School teacher Erin Hagedorn.
Hagedorn, a special services teacher, died early this week in an accident while on a family vacation in Idaho with her husband, Jon, and their two boys, according to a post on the district’s website. Details about the incident were not available. The family lives in Plain.
A prayer gathering was held Tuesday evening at the Plain Community Church. Cascade Medical Center Psychologist Maxwell Moholy will be at the CHS Commons from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday to support staff and students who are grieving.
A Go Fund Me page was started Tuesday to help the family. By Thursday morning, more than $34,000 had been raised.
Jon Hagedorn is the founder of Family Lines, a Plain-based nonprofit that provides wilderness expeditions and workshops designed to help dads and their children connect. The Go Fund Me page was created by Jared Harrison, development director and filmmaker for the organization.