KENNEWICK — Much of Washington could be in for an exceptionally sneezy spring allergy season, according to information from AccuWeather.
It predicts high pollen counts in most of Washington state this spring, first from trees and then from grass in late spring and early summer.
Moderate temperatures and rainfall will provide ideal conditions for trees to grow and little time for pollen levels to drop, it said.
High pollen counts should continue as the grass pollen season starts with mild temperatures and ample moisture for grass to grow, according to AccuWeather.
It predicts higher than average grass pollen levels, especially in western Washington and Oregon.
But drier than normal weather this summer should provide some relief to allergy sufferers.
Drought conditions are expected to worsen, slowing the growth of grass and weeds.
Weed pollen levels in much of the Northwest could be lower than normal in August, according to AccuWeather.
If you suffer from pollen allergies, pay attention to the weather.
On rainy or windless days, pollen has a harder time circulating, which reduces allergy symptoms, says AccuWeather. Pollen tends to travel more with warm, windy and dry weather.
"Anytime it rains, it does actually help wash the pollen out of the air, but if it is a lighter rain, it might not wash [the pollen] out completely," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert.
Keeping windows open, especially on windy days, can worsen symptoms for allergy sufferers. Air conditioners are recommended.
___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
