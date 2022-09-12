Purchase Access

220913-newslocal-jumpropecompetition 02.JPG
Ryan Rodgers of Ohio performs a trick for a panel of judges and the crowd during the final round of Jump Rope Throwdown Saturday night in Leavenworth. Rodgers, who came in second, won best trick.

LEAVENWORTH — To say there was a jump rope competition this weekend wouldn’t fully capture what took place during the event.

One spectator described it as “acrobatic,” and the three-judge panel struggled to describe the tricks they considered the best.

220913-newslocal-jumpropecompetition 06.JPG
Zac Tomlinson of North Carolina reacts to winning first place and the $3,000 grand prize at Jump Rope Throwdown Saturday night in Leavenworth.
220913-newslocal-jumpropecompetition 01.JPG
Zac Tomlinson of North Carolina performs a trick for a panel of judges and the crowd during the final round of Jump Rope Throwdown Saturday night in Leavenworth. Tomlinson won first place.
220913-newslocal-jumpropecompetition 04.JPG
A panel of judges show their votes to the crowd at the end of a round at the Jump Rope Throwdown Friday in Leavenworth.


