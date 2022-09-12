LEAVENWORTH — To say there was a jump rope competition this weekend wouldn’t fully capture what took place during the event.
One spectator described it as “acrobatic,” and the three-judge panel struggled to describe the tricks they considered the best.
“Intense and fun” is how the winner Zac Tomlinson, 21, explained it, after he bested a field of eight in a competitive “jump rope throw down.”
The competition Saturday evening in the gazebo of Leavenworth's Front Street Park pitted eight jumpers in a tournament-style battle for the title of champion.
Words on a screen or page don’t fully capture the twists, turns and contortions the jumpers did over three rounds. By the end, an exhausted Tomlinson had performed every trick possible and collected a $3,000 grand prize.
“I had every combo I had written in my notebook crossed off,” he said. “By the third round, I was not there anymore.”
The Saturday evening competition was part of a weekend of events organized by Elite SRS, a Wenatchee-based jump rope company. Other events included workshops and a tour of Elite SRS's warehouse. Roughly 200 spectators oohed each trick Saturday evening during the first-year event as competitors stunts, somersaults and flips, all with a rope in hand.
While always lighthearted, the jumpers came for a reason: to win. And to win, you have to pull out all of the stops. One round saw a jumper use their challenger’s rope for his trick, while another handed a flower to an audience member.
The event attracted competitors from around the country and beyond. Tomlinson is a musician, videographer and landscaper in North Carolina. The runner-up and winner of the best overall trick, Ryan Rodgers, is from Ohio. For his award, Rodgers took home $250. One competitor came from Bermuda for the event.
Tomlinson said the group is close after years of competition and following each other on social media. He started jumping rope when he was 7 years old, wanting to imitate others he saw.
“They look really cool. I want to be cool like that,” he said of his motivation to get involved in the sport. A long-time martial artist, body flexibility comes in handy when performing.
He’s jumped rope for 14 years and said he thinks of new tricks by “messing up other tricks.” They also take inspiration from seeing other performers' different tricks, with Tomlinson saying it’s custom to give credit when it’s due.
“Most people are up on the evolution of stuff,” he said.
With a $3,000 giant check in hand and an eventual flight back to North Carolina, Tomlinson wondered how he would transport the prize money after the competition.
“I’m not really sure. I was just thinking about that,” he said.
