US-NEWS-BALTIMORE-SHOOTING-BZ

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley speaks about the shooting of 30 people at a block party at Baltimore Homes Sunday. 

BALTIMORE — A day after the South Baltimore shooting that killed two and left dozens of children and young adults injured following a block party, city officials are evaluating whether the police department reacted quickly enough to the party before gunfire erupted.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Monday that although the department was aware that hundreds of people were in attendance at the annual “Brooklyn Day” celebration before the shooting, the conversation about whether to send more officers to the neighborhood happened “too late.”



