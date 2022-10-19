An undated proof image shows the likeness of Asian American actress Anna May Wong

The likeness of Asian American actress Anna May Wong, will be cast on the fifth 25-cent coin in the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program to be issued by the U.S. Mint.

 U.S. Mint

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Mint will feature an Asian American on its currency for the first time when it issues a coin next week engraved with the image of actress Anna May Wong, who worked in Hollywood during a time of open racism and stereotyping.

A quarter-dollar coin featuring a profile of Wong with her signature bangs and long fingernails will begin circulating next week as part of the American Women Quarters Program, the U.S. Mint said in a statement.



