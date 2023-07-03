Natives 'N More Garden

The Natives 'N More Garden at the Community Education Garden features a variety of native plants that can provide home gardeners with ideas and inspiration for their landscape. The natives garden will be part of the Third Saturday in the Garden program at the CEG on July 15.

The usual weather in early July means our plants are coping with higher temperatures and are not so happy. On the other hand, tomatoes, peppers and marigolds might just be bursting with growth as long as they’re getting ample water, while most everything else is just trying to cope with the elements.

If you’re searching for ways to conserve water or how to cultivate plants more adapted to our extreme temperatures, WSU/Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners might be able to help. Our program’s Third Saturday in the Garden will focus on waterwise gardening, native plants and mulches. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon July 15 at the Community Education Garden (CEG) on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee.



