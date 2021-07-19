WENATCHEE — Vanessa Cameron, 34, of Leavenworth suffered a spinal cord injury three months ago in a rock climbing accident, which left her a paraplegic.
Cameron, an outdoor enthusiast, was looking for a way to get back outdoors. When she heard about Erin Keeley and Outdoors for All’s adaptive cycling event Saturday at Pybus Market, she wanted to check it out.
“Before I was really active outdoors, so I’m excited to try and find an option so I can get back outside and start adventuring again. I’m very happy and excited that they have this event today,” Cameron said.
She said it would be amazing to have a way to go outside and enjoy nature again in a way that feels easier to do with her husband Tony and son Jack, 7.
“And to be able to experience things in a different way than just my wheelchair, where I am right now all the time,” Cameron said.
Keeley, an occupational therapist at Confluence Health, organized the adaptive cycling event by partnering with the Seattle-based nonprofit group Outdoors for All, which specializes in adaptive recreation, biking included. Keeley’s hope is to start an adaptive cycling program in Wenatchee.
Last fall, she ran a three-week trial program that drew 20 participants, which made her feel the community needs this type of program.
“I’m using this event to raise more community awareness and interest and ultimately have support for a local program,” Keeley said.
Trikes, handcycles and tandems were included in the 20 bikes on hand for the event. Keeley said the bikes come in all shapes and sizes to suit any type of need.
“It suits so many people who have any type of physical, cognitive or sensory deficits,” Keeley said.
Teri McIntyre of Leavenworth brought her daughter, Liv, who has Down syndrome, to try and find a bike.
“She has a lot of fear around bikes,” McIntyre said. “It’s been hard for us to ride as a family and do stuff. We have a normal daughter that wants to be out and do stuff.”
Outdoors for All's specialists found a bike that allowed Liv to sit in front, with her father steering and pedaling the bike from behind. Liv and her dad took a spin down the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and seemed to enjoy the ride.
“Yeah, she is more comfortable (when not pedaling). We’ve tried to get her to pedal and she won’t tolerate it. She seems to be more comfortable when dad is in control and she can enjoy the ride,” McIntyre said.
Outdoors for All Program Director Alecia McConnell came to Wenatchee to help Keeley by bringing the bikes she needed, packed in a 22-foot trailer and hauled over from Seattle.
McConnell said her role was to make sure folks were comfortable and safe on the bikes.
“We try to bring a mix of styles that match any ability type. That could be a foot-powered bike or hand cycle. Just really trying to match the ability level of the individual riding,” McConnell said.
This is something Outdoors for All does all the time and it never gets old, McConnell said. Just seeing the look of complete amazement and excitement on people’s faces when they ride their bike for the first time.
“A lot of folks we’re working with, we are their first biking experience,” McConnell said.
Kathryn Spisso is a customer events manager for Outdoors for All, so she has seen many of those smiles first hand. She said it is the best part of her job.
“Definitely seeing them come back with smiles. Days like these we see nothing but smiles and that’s nice. People who thought they could never ride a bike finally get that experience,” Spisso said.