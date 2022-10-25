FILE PHOTO: Rapper Kanye West calls for a question from the crowd as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston

Rapper Kanye West calls for a question from the crowd as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. 

 Reuters file photo/Randall Hill

Adidas AG is terminating its partnership with Kanye West immediately, the sporting goods maker said on Tuesday, reacting to a rash of offensive behavior from the American rapper and designer.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the German company said.



