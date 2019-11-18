WENATCHEE — A presentation last week about how to identify adolescent depression drew three times the crowd organizers initially anticipated.
“We knew this was an important topic from the onset,” Columbia Valley Community Health marketing specialist Katharine Bohm said of the Nov. 12 Pybus University event presented by CVCH and the Wenatchee School District. “When we initially set the cap at 50 people on the Eventbrite website for the talk, and it quickly sold out, and then again at 75, and then again at 150, it was clear that education and support around this topic is greatly needed in the community.”
During the event, Columbia Pediatrics’ Dr. Jerry Crawford, Washington Elementary School Counselor Aaron McKenzie and Abigail Shepherd, a licensed mental health counselor at CVCH, walked parents, mentors and children through signs of depression, common causes, including research on screen time usage, as well as the science behind how much control individuals have over their own happiness levels.
Bohm said CVCH has another Pybus University class coming Feb. 4 and is asking the community for suggestions on topics for a panel of experts to address.
“We did have such an interest on adolescent depression, it is possible we will do another talk on it. However, we want to hit other topics, or talk more specifically about things around depression, if that is what the community wants,” she said. “We want to remove the stigma around not talking about hard topics.”
The request for suggestions posed on CVCH’s Facebook page already has garnered ideas, she said, including:
- Addressing anxiety in children
- Cutting
- Caring for elderly
- Dementia and Alzheimer’s
- Living wills and advanced directives
“Our goal from the onset is to build panels with experts from the community,” she said. “This will include CVCH experts on topics, and those outside.”
To suggest topics for CVCH’s future talks, send an email to katharine.bohm@cvch.org.
Pybus University coordinator Mary Henson was pleased with the turnout.
“It shows our community is dedicated to having open and informative conversations about these sometimes-hard topics,” she said. “And to me, this is what helps make change possible for the better,” she said.
Her goal for Pybus University classes is to bring topics to the public that are of value and important, she said. The varied Tuesday evening classes range from wine pairings, yoga, gardening and painting to presentations on college planning and wilderness survival. They are taught by volunteers with an interest and aptitude in the subject. Most of the classes are free, though some include a fee to cover materials.