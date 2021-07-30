WENATCHEE — A passenger rail advocacy group is coming to the Wenatchee Valley.

All Aboard Washington (AAWA) is hosting informal discussions in Leavenworth and Wenatchee on Aug. 13. The meetings are part of the group’s 2021 Train Trek, during which the group will travel across Washington addressing communities on train service.

The Leavenworth meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Chelan County Fire District #3 Community Room, 228 Chumstick Hwy. Wenatchee’s meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at Pybus Public Market. The events will also be available electronically.

Individuals can register to attend the meetings at aawa.us/events/.

According to its website, the group wants to focus on expanding the state-supported Amtrak Cascades passenger rail service, improving connections between local and regional transit services and building and revitalizing infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

In addition to sharing its vision for improved train service, AAWA also wants to hear from the community about its transportation needs.

“With targets for reductions of vehicle trips, greenhouse gas emissions and traffic fatalities all coming due over the next decade, immediate actions should be taken to sustain our state’s economic vitality, environmental commitments, and equitable access for all citizens,” said Patrick Carnahan, AAWA’s co-executive director, in a press release.

