EPHRATA — Chapter 67 of the International Aerobatic Club, or IAC, will conduct its Apple Cup Contest at Ephrata Municipal Airport on Friday and Saturday.
A press release by the International Aerobatic Club Ch. 67 states IAC pilots compete at different aerobatic skill levels. Some of the best aerobatic pilots in the nation will be flying their airplanes in loops, rolls, dives, stalls and turns. Each flight is thoroughly planned to ensure the highest levels of safety while testing the abilities of both pilot and airplane.
The contest is free to the public to observe and starts at 9 a.m. each day. The airport is at 1990 E. Division Ave.
