Boeing 737 Max (copy)

This photo shows a Boeing test and evaluation flight of a 737 MAX 10 around Mt. Rainier in Washington. 

 Paul Weatherman/via Boeing

SEATTLE — Boeing paid "more than $200 million" in taxes to Washington state last year, the company said. It added that is $86 million less than it would have paid without the state incentives for aerospace manufacturing.

Using $200 million, that would be a 30% tax saving. The percentage savings will be lower than that but can't be stated precisely because Boeing is not disclosing how much more than $200 million it paid.



