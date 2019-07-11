ENTIAT — A new affordable-housing facility could be coming to Entiat.
The Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee have a purchase-and-sale agreement for an undeveloped 3.6 acres on Olin Street, said Executive Director Alicia McRae.
She said Entiat approached her organization with an interest in senior housing, but an assessment showed more of a need for farmworker housing. Another study is being conducted to see if that’s changed.
“We’re just working with our developer right now on some predevelopment,” McRae said. “We’re doing the needs assessment and doing an environmental site assessment.”
McRae said the housing authority will probably apply for funding through the state’s Housing Finance Commission and Housing Trust Fund. The facility would include up to 60 units, she said, but she’s not yet sure of the size or cost.
“Typically it’s more than one building, like townhouses,” she said.
The housing authority also operates Entiat Gardens, a multifamily affordable-housing facility on Albin Drive.
Entiat’s community development director, Mark Botello, said the city and housing authority submitted a joint application for state Community Development Block Grant money to extend sewer for the new property. He said the grant would be in the $750,000 range and he hopes to know by the end of September whether they’ll receive it.
“In that area where the housing authority is looking at building — and there’s no address because it’s just undeveloped land — there is no sewer in that vicinity,” he said. “So the benefit is that it will allow connections not only for the housing project, but for potential development in that area.”
The City Council recently adopted a five-year strategic plan that includes that sewer line, he said, but the city wouldn’t be able to afford the extension on its own.
Botello said affordable housing is a need throughout the valley and across the country.
“It’s good to have the variety, the mix, serving all different income levels,” he said. “Typically that’s what cities strive for, in general, across the nation. You want to have that variety. There’s multifamily, there’s affordable, there’s commercial, there’s industrial. It provides a service to the community.”