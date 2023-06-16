WENATCHEE — Five panelists from different pockets of the community provided insight on layered topics related to affordable housing in Chelan and Douglas counties at the Wenatchee World forum in Pybus Public Market Thursday night.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, city of Wenatchee planning manager, Stephen Neuenschwander, East Wenatchee community development director Curtis Lillquist, Our Valley Our Future's Steve Maher and Common Ground housing trust's Thom Nees answered both reader submitted questions, comments provided on NABUR and questions from the forum’s audience.
One NABUR asked: I can't help but wonder if some of these high-end apartment builders could be told, "No more luxury apartments will be approved until you build a complex to house all the service workers needed to tend to the people living in those luxury units." Does Wenatchee and East Wenatchee have anything in place for developers to be more incentivized for building lower cost housing?
Kuntz: Developers and property owners have the ability to build what they want to build in this town, right? As landowners, you have the right to build what you want to build. We do have incentives. We have a property tax abatement program. We do have incentives for lower income housing as a percentage of AMI (area median income). We haven’t had many folks that want to take that.
One audience member said: I live in a purely single home area and as I walk through town the one thing I see is…I see a lot of single family neighborhoods being torn up by multifamily units. I would not be happy to see a fourplex next to me. I think a residential neighborhood is a residential neighborhood. The town is being modified through zoning, I question where some of these four, six, eight, 10-plexes are going.
Maher: The state has estimated that over the next 20 years, Chelan and Douglas counties need to have 17,000 new housing units just to get to where we’re at (for) healthy housing. We live in a really beautiful great place and there’s a lot of people that would like to move here. I don’t think that’s ever going to slow down. You’ve got East Wenatchee and Wenatchee in the middle and then all around us is this large, large rural area. In that rural area, we don’t have a lot of infrastructure. Down there (in the Tri-Cities area), they can just keep building subdivision after subdivision, because of what we have here we’re not set up to do that right now. Where are the houses going to go?
Another NABUR asked: Does anyone know anything about parking requirements for Wenatchee and surrounding jurisdictions? Even one on-site parking space per unit or bedroom, can drive up the cost considerably to build and maintain low cost units.
Neuenschwander: Parking is always something we talk a lot about with potential projects and how much parking is required. In the city (of Wenatchee), we’re at one parking space per bedroom in all of our units, to a maximum of two. We also have parking reduction opportunities; one is transit. If they’re within 500 feet of a bus shelter, then they can reduce their parking requirement by 20%. If they’re within a distance of a public parking lot that has available spaces then they can also reduce their parking requirement. We have a demand management option where the developer can come to the city and submit a traffic analysis and say ‘this is what our true demand is’ and that could be reviewed and approved by the city as well.
Lillquist: Link Transit has made great strides improving transit service to our community and the frequency and the routes. As we increase those and we have more access to public transit, we can reduce those (parking requirements) even further. The city of East Wenatchee…in 2021 we reduced our parking standards by about 30-35%, drop down to the maximum of two parking spaces per unit and if you're in a studio or one-bedroom, it’s one (parking space). We also have the reduction if you’re close to a transit stop.
One reader asked: Cost of living is comparable to the west side without offering jobs with wages that justify it; through Our Valley Our Future’s surveying and research have you found this to be true and do you have any suggestions for remedying the problem?
Maher: This is a very complex issue. This region historically has low wage structure compared to the rest of the state, we’ve had a higher poverty rate than the rest of the state. Wages have something to do with this, but this housing issue is all over the country right now and wages is only part of it. This is not a low income issue, this is for moderate income folks. They’re trying to find housing too. It used to be a low income issue, it’s gone way beyond that.
Nees: One of the things we do with a community housing trust; We address wages by beginning with what a family can afford to pay for a home. We have a target goal of a household not spending more than 30% of their income for housing costs. We start there and then what we do, we add up the principal interest, taxes, insurance and then we go backwards to find out what the price of that home needs to be to meet that criteria.
One audience member asked: I’m an architect in town…somebody mentioned proximity to services and shopping can help reduce costs to families by up to $20,000 a year. Is (city) planning (department) planning to do anything to modify our zoning codes or anything in those regards to help bring residential into commercial areas or more commercial into residential areas outside of the commercial corridors.
Neuenschwander: Our commercial zoning areas in the city of Wenatchee already allow residential housing. One of the things we’re looking at right now is our multi-family tax exemption so as part of that program, we have a target area of where that program is available. Something we’re working with the mayor’s office on, is relooking at that map and incentivizing growth in our commercial areas for residential projects. Back in 2018 and 2019, when the city was working on its housing code update, we had urban design and architecture firm help us out; and one of the things they said is North Wenatchee Avenue, Columbia Street section those they felt had the greatest potential in our community to provide housing because of their proximity to services, transit. We have minimal setbacks, we have no lot coverage requirements, we have 90 feet or more of height. Now we’re working on that next step.
Lillquist: In East Wenatchee, we also allow multifamily residential within our commercial zoning district. There is a…large apartment complex project that’s being considered just outside city limits but within our urban area in our general commercial zoning district. The challenge that East Wenatchee has is that a lot of our commercial districts are already mostly built out, so redevelopment in those commercial areas can be a challenge.
