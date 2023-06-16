Affordable housing forum

County reporter and NABUR project manager Kalie Worthen, at the podium, posits questions to five panelists on topics related to affordable housing in Chelan and Douglas counties at the Wenatchee World forum in Pybus Public Market Thursday night.

WENATCHEE — Five panelists from different pockets of the community provided insight on layered topics related to affordable housing in Chelan and Douglas counties at the Wenatchee World forum in Pybus Public Market Thursday night.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, city of Wenatchee planning manager, Stephen Neuenschwander, East Wenatchee community development director Curtis Lillquist, Our Valley Our Future's Steve Maher and Common Ground housing trust's Thom Nees answered both reader submitted questions, comments provided on NABUR and questions from the forum’s audience.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?