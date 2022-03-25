OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.
The approved bill does not add a new tax and does not increase the amount collected. Instead, it adds providing “affordable workforce housing infrastructure or facilities” to the acceptable uses of the rural counties’ public facilities tax revenue.
The legislation takes effect June 9.
Local entities including Leavenworth, Chelan County, Chelan Valley Housing Trust, Upper Valley MEND, Wenatchee Valley Chamber supported the proposal. Several local officials testified in support when the bill appeared in committee.
“We need more than this will generate,” Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea said during a Jan. 26 hearing on the bill. “It’s going to get worse if we don’t get more tools.”
In a Thursday press release, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay was also appreciative of the legislation.
“The passage of Senate Bill 5868 will provide improved opportunities for counties across Washington. In Chelan County, we will leverage these dollars toward much-needed workforce housing,” Overbay said. “I am pleased that Senator Hawkins sponsored the bill and the governor signed it into law. Our housing trusts and housing authorities will be able to leverage these funds to not only aid working families but also bolster the regional economy.”
The bill originally passed the Senate 41-8 on Feb. 9 before the house passed an amended version 68-28 on March 2. The Senate then voted 43-6 on March 7 to agree with the changes.
Changes to the legislation included additional definitions and other clerical tweaks.
“Legislators have really struggled in recent years to identify revenue streams for housing, and this bill was challenging,” Hawkins said in a press release. “I’m grateful for the stakeholder support and excited it has cleared its final step to become law.”
