TACOMA — After Parris Miller received his first criminal conviction at age 14 for possessing stolen property in 1994, he has never spent more than five years out of the state's custody, Pierce County prosecutors say.

After he was sentenced Friday for his second murder in the county, Miller, 42, might never have another day of freedom. Judge Grant Blinn handed down a high-end sentence of 43 years in prison for the Sept. 15, 2022 fatal shooting of Glennis LaDel Piper on Tacoma's Tideflats.



