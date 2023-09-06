 Skip to main content
After 4 years Wenatchee Valley delegates return to Misawa

Wenatchee delegation in Kamakura

The 2023 Wenatchee delegation at a temple in Kamakura, Japan.

WENATCHEE VALLEY — The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association returned to Japan after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Japan opened up for tourism in October, which allowed the association to resume its annual sister-city trip to Misawa.

Wenatchee delegation at a burdock root farm

Wenatchee delegation at a burdock root farm in Misawa.
Misawa Parade

Wenatchee Valley delegates in the Misawa Summer Festival Parade.
Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Misawa mayors

East Wenatchee mayor Jerrilea Crawford, left, Misawa Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama, center, and Wenatchee mayor Frank Kuntz, right.


