After 4 years Wenatchee Valley delegates return to Misawa

WENATCHEE VALLEY — The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association returned to Japan after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Japan opened up for tourism in October, which allowed the association to resume its annual sister-city trip to Misawa.
Since 1981, there have been 561 delegates who have represented the Wenatchee Valley in Japan and 778 delegates who have represented Misawa in the valley, according to the president of the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association, David Kelts.
This year, there were 15 delegates ranging from ages 17 to 84 who represented the Wenatchee Valley in Japan from Aug. 18 to Aug. 27.
Some delegates first applied in 2020 and waited three years for their chance to go.
"It really was a wonderful reception for our group, it was just fantastic," Kelts said.
Kelts said the return to Misawa made headlines in Japan as the association was featured in news segments and newspaper articles.
"When we visit as Wenatchee it is a big deal," Kelts said. "They go all out to welcome us. They have local TV stations film our arrival which is really special because when we arrive they always have a little celebration and they always have a kindergarten class there that welcomes us with flowers and sings songs to us, it's cute."
On the first day of arrival to Japan, the group tours the capital, Tokyo, and sees the Buddha shrine in Kamakura, Kelts said.
After the tours, the group then travels 3 hours north to Misawa on Japan's bullet train.
They attended a welcome party at Misawa's city hall, where they met their homestay families and the city mayor, Yoshinori Kohiyama.
While in Misawa, the delegates went to the site that connects the Japanese city to the Wenatchee Valley in the first place, the location where the Miss Veedol took flight in 1931 and became the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean.
Kelts says the group also tours Misawa's Aviation and Science, where much of it is dedicated to the Miss Veedol flight.
The group also got to tour the Misawa Air Base.
"It's shared, half U.S. Air Force and half Japanese Self-Defense Force, which is sort of a unique thing in itself in there's two main groups in this large military base," Kelts explained.
Other events and activities Kelts highlighted include the delegates taking part in Misawa's Summer Festival Parade and going to a burdock root farm, a famous product from the city, and pulling the vegetables out.
Among the delegates were Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, and Wenatchee City Council member Mark Kulaas.
The Apple Blossom Royalty did not make the trip this year as royalty traditionally does due to the trip interfering with their university schedules.
"The schools start so early now in the states," Kelts said.
Kelts said the association is considering changing the exchanges so the Wenatchee delegation visits Japan in October, and the Misawa delegation will visit the valley during Apple Blossom.
"We're hoping to get more students to go if we change that," Kelts said.
The Misawa delegation will bring 30 delegates from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5.
Typically, the Misawa delegation brings between 15 to 20 delegates, but Kelts said there was high interest from high school students there, and 60 students applied, with only 20 accepted. There will be 10 adult delegates.
Although the exchanges may have paused for four years, Kelts said the connection between the cities has remained strong.
"It certainly has not diminished coming this way and it hasn't diminished going that way," Kelts said.