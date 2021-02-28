SEATTLE — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was already facing a backlash from fellow Republicans after breaking with most of her party and voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Then she ignited national news — and briefly scrambled the end of the Senate impeachment trial — with an explosive account of Trump's refusal to call off Capitol rioters during a phone call with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
And now, pro-Trump forces are working to make Herrera Beutler pay.
In a recent interview with the far-right news site Newsmax, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski boasted the Trump organization will back a candidate to unseat the congresswoman, who "caused a lot of consternation lately."
Already, three primary challengers have declared against Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, who will be up for a seventh term in 2022. All are first-time candidates who argue she betrayed Republicans by voting to impeach Trump.
They are: Joe Kent, an Army Special Forces veteran and former CIA employee; Heidi St. John, a Christian author and homeschooling advocate; and Wadi Yakhour, who worked as chief of staff at the Selective Service System in the Trump administration.
Trump so far has not blessed any of them. But he is watching the race "very closely" and "there is a strong chance he will endorse against Herrera Beutler if a good candidate emerges," a Trump political adviser said Friday. The adviser requested anonymity because he was not authorized to make a public statement.
Herrera Beutler declined interview requests for this article. Her campaign spokesperson, Parker Truax, said in an email the congresswoman is "focused on solving problems and improving life for Southwest Washington residents."
Some Herrera Beutler backers argue her independent streak has strengthened her support in Southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District, where she was re-elected last year with 56% of the vote.
David Nierenberg, a Camas investment manager and longtime Republican fundraiser, predicts Trump will have his hands full over the next two years with criminal investigations and looming debts, and that he'll only fall further out of favor, even among Republicans.
"I think Trump's support already has weakened, and I expect that with the passage of time it will continue to weaken," he said.
Herrera Beutler also may benefit from Washington's "top two" primary system, which puts every candidate on the same ballot regardless of party, said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball, the nonpartisan politics newsletter at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.
"I think it definitely plays to her advantage. I would definitely say if Washington had a closed Republican primary, that would be potentially very tough for her," Coleman said.
Still, Republican activists and organizations have made their displeasure with Herrera Beutler clear, complicating her reelection prospects. The state Republican Party last month formally rebuked her, as well as U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who also voted to impeach Trump. Last week, the Clark County Republican Party also voted overwhelmingly to censure her for the impeachment vote
State GOP Chairman Caleb Heimlich said the party normally favors its incumbents, but will for now leave endorsements in the race up to local Republican groups.