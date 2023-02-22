US-NEWS-CMP-MICHSTATE-SHOOTING-VANDERBILT-DMT

The Vanderbilt University campus in Nashville, Tennessee. 

 Walter Arce/Dreamstime/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Vanderbilt University apologized after sending an email that used the artificial intelligence of a chatbot to address students about the recent shooting at Michigan State.

Vanderbilt’s Peabody Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion sent a message of unity last Thursday to students, calling the shootings that killed three students and injured five others at the East Lansing campus a “tragic reminder of the importance of taking care of each other,” and of creating a “safe and inclusive campus.”



