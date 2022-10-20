FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London

British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London on Oct. 14. She resigned Thursday after a 44-day tenure.

 Reuters file photo/Daniel Leal

LONDON — Double-digit inflation. A weakened British pound that's hovered at near-parity with the dollar. Soaring energy costs. The death of a revered monarch.

And now, the prospect of a third prime minister in less than three months.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?