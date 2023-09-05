Traffic Crashes Deliver a Staggering and Chilling Bill (copy)

SEATTLE — Following the deadliest year on Washington’s roads since 1990, traffic deaths this year are trending even higher, an alarming sign that the recent spike in road fatalities is continuing apace.

Through July, 417 people were killed in a vehicle collision, four higher than the number of deaths through July 2022, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and the Washington State Patrol. Last year, 750 people died — 75 more than the year before and up by more than 200 since 2019, all of which far outpaces population growth in the state.



