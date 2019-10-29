CASHMERE — Sherrie Kill has seen a lot of change during her decades in the flower business.
Business that used to go to mom-and-pop shops is now vacuumed up by grocery store chains. The internet has also taken a big bite.
“Everybody now sells flowers, everybody has poinsettias, everybody has Easter lilies,” she said. “I used to get 125 poinsettias a year, now I get six now. I used to get 75 Easter lilies, now I get three and I’m happy if I sell those three.”
Kill has kept her shop, Kashmir Gardens, busy by producing high-quality floral arrangements and maintaining a loyal customer base, she said. And it’s worked: The shop celebrated its 70th birthday this year.
Now Kill, 61, is ready to retire. She’s been running the operation alone, six days a week, since her last employee retired in 2018. Then this spring her husband, Dan, passed away.
But she hasn’t been able to find a buyer and the shop is at risk of closing, she said.
“I want to pass the floral torch to somebody,” she said. “I hate closing this place, it’s just killing me.”
Corsages and the ‘big three’
Kashmir Gardens has had five different owners since it was first opened by Bill Doggett in 1949, Kill said.
“The story goes that his wife grew too many tomatoes that year so they just put them in a greenhouse next door to their house when it was still on Chapel Street,” she said.
It was run primarily as a greenhouse for the first few decades. Nadine Newberry bought it in 1966, then Tom and Sharon Neiman took it over in 1969.
Then Jan and Jerry Kill, Sherrie’s in-laws, bought it in 1975.
But Sherrie’s roots in the flower business actually began at Kunz Floral in Wenatchee, working for legendary local florist Candy Kunz.
“She taught me floral design and corsages and that kind of thing,” Sherrie Kill said. “Then when I wasn’t working for her anymore, Dan’s mom asked me to come help for Valentine’s Day to deliver. That was probably like in ‘79.”
Little by little, Kill picked up more responsibilities and never left. She and Dan took over the reins in 1991.
Before long they moved the shop from its greenhouse Chapel Street to its current location on Woodring Street.
“I just needed more room and that was when the other businesses in Wenatchee, Sav-Mart, ShopKo and K-Mart, started carrying bedding plants,” she said. “Then Cashmere School District started growing bedding plants and selling them in the spring so I decided to sell the greenhouse.”
Since then, they’ve focused on fresh floral arrangements. The typical day is spent making arrangements for birthdays, get-well wishes, funerals and weddings.
Then there’s the “big three” — Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas.
The prep often starts six weeks ahead of time. Fresh flowers need to be ordered, bows prepped and vases organized.
“But you can’t stop what you’re doing and do just Valentine’s,” Kill said. “You’re still doing your everyday stuff.”
It takes experience to do fresh floral arrangements well, Kill said. And that’s also what’s made it difficult to find a buyer for the shop.
“Experience is everything. They’ve got to be able to walk right in and go to work,” she said.
After her husband, Dan, retired a few years ago Kill also began to plan for retirement.
“Dan retired four years ago, so two years ago we decided to start looking to get it on the market,” she said. “I was hoping to have it sold by the time I turn 62, which is next June. So that was just giving us a timeline to shoot for. Dan also at that time started having some issues with his health.”
His health issues got worse last year and he passed away in March.
She’s received some interest in the shop’s building on Woodring Street in Cashmere, but only a few bites on the actual floral business, she said.
One local shop wanted to expand, but changed their mind. There was an Oregon woman interested in opening a half-coffee shop, half-flower shop who also changed her mind, Kill said.
“That was probably the last serious inquiry I’ve had about the flower shop itself, because you can’t just pull people off the street who know how to do this,” she said.
Kill hopes to have the building sold by the end of November and will also close the flower business if she can’t find a buyer by then.
“I’m still open to selling the business itself, I would love to have someone step up and take over. I hate selling this 70-year-old business,” she said “... I’ve helped my community fulfill their happy times and sad times. I’ve grown up with everybody in this valley so it’s a personal issue for me.”
When she’s done at Kashmir Gardens, Kill plans to spend more time with family and keep up her home on six acres up Blewett Pass. As someone who’s made thousands of them over the years, Kill was asked: What kind of bouquet would she enjoy on her last day?
“Just a big mixed bouquet, something that would last a long time,” she said. “Something that’s big and bright and smells good.”