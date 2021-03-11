YAKIMA — Agricultural and grocery workers statewide will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines several days earlier than scheduled.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that everyone in Phase 1B, Tier 2 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17, five days earlier than initially scheduled.
Included in Phase 1B, Tier 2 are several groups of essential workers, including those in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement.
The tier also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Vaccine eligibility for agriculture workers comes as the asparagus harvest is set to start in the coming weeks, and pre-harvest work for other crops continues. Migrant and foreign workers have started arriving in the Yakima Valley.
Jon DeVaney of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association said previously that the organization has talked with various community and health organizations regarding a distribution strategy, including mobile clinics and vaccination events with agricultural employers.