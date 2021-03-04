OLYMPIA — Grocery store employees, agriculture workers, firefighters, public transit workers and law enforcement officers are among those in the next round of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
The latest vaccination eligibility comes shortly after Inslee said teachers could get immunized, a statement that followed President Joe Biden's directive to prioritize educators for shots as he announced there would be enough supply for all American adults to get vaccinated by the end of May.
In an updated distribution timeline, the state is expecting to move into the next phase of vaccination eligibility by March 22, assuming vaccine supply continues to increase. The next three phases, spread out through the end of April, will include critical workers, people with comorbidities that put them at risk from COVID and people living in congregate settings.
Moving forward will still depend on progress in early groups, Inslee told reporters, adding he is "thrilled" with the progress the federal government's been making.
"I have high confidence that these supplies will continue to increase," he said.
The updated eligibility timeline will look like this:
- March 22: critical workers
- April 12: people who are 50 or older with two or more comorbidities
- April 26: people who are 16 or older with two or more comorbidities and people living in congregate settings
The critical workers phase includes those in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters law enforcement, corrections, prisons, jails and detention centers. It will also include people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability putting them at high risk, though it wasn't immediately clear which disabilities.
The phases in mid-April include those with two or more underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, including heart disease, cancer or diabetes. Those in congregate settings include people in correctional facilities or group homes for people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness who live in or access services in congregate settings.
These groups will join health care and frontline workers, residents 65 and older or 50 and older in a multigenerational household, as well as teachers and child care workers, who became eligible Tuesday.
The dates are based on federal allocation projections, Inslee said. While those numbers have been unsteady in the past, he said he is confident the supply chain will remain as estimated.
The new eligibility guidelines will depend largely on vaccine supply.
Currently, only half of Washington residents 65 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That leaves more than 600,000 eligible residents in the current tier . The added group of teachers and childcare workers is estimated to be 260,000 residents, according to state health officials.
The state is currently receiving about 300,000 total doses per week of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are two-dose vaccines. By the end of March, state officials expect to receive 330,000 doses per week. Those will not be enough to vaccinate all currently eligible residents, which means the Johnson & Johnson doses and federal vaccine programs will be relied on to distribute doses in the coming weeks.
Washington has been allocated just 60,900 Johnson & Johnson doses for the next several weeks and will not receive more until the end of the month, due to federal supply constraints.
"We will not receive additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the next three weeks," Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy health secretary, told reporters on Thursday, noting that additional allocations will likely begin at the end of March.
State health officials are still discussing how best to use the single-dose shots going forward .
As more people become eligible, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah encouraged providers to continue ensuring appointments are available to seniors, who are the most at-risk for hospitalization or death due to the virus.
Anyone who is currently eligible should still sign up to get an appointment, he said.
"As we're advancing, we are not leaving anyone behind," he said. "If you're already eligible for the vaccine, you remain eligible."