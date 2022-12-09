SEATTLE — A Washington company under contract at Richland's Hanford site has agreed to pay over $150,000 in back wages and interest to Hispanic workers the company allegedly refused to hire.

The company, which did not admit fault, reached an agreement to extend back payments and job offers to eligible applicants who were previously rejected.



