FILE PHOTO: Tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View

An exterior view of building BV100, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, May 16, 2022. 

LONDON — Artificial intelligence could pose a "more urgent" threat to humanity than climate change, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton told Reuters in an interview on Friday. 

Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as one of the "godfathers of AI," recently announced he had quit Alphabet after a decade at the firm, saying he wanted to speak out on the risks of the technology without it affecting his former employer.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?