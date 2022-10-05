Cascadian Mini-storage, Cascadian Apartments and traffic down Mission Street are seen Wednesday afternoon from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street. Wildfire smoke reduces the visibility to Sunnyslope and the nearby mountains.
WENATCHEE — Air quality in Chelan County is not expected to improve throughout the week as wildfire smoke spreads.
In certain parts of Wenatchee — up No. 2 Canyon Road, Central Washington Hospital, and near the People's Bank on North Mission Street — the air quality index is at a "hazardous" level, the highest classification.
Find an interactive map fire and smoke map to check air quality here: fire.airnow.gov.
At hazardous, everyone should reduce their exposure to the smoke by staying inside and potentially filtering indoor air to keep it cleaner, according to the state Department of Health.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 1 p.m. ranges throughout different parts of Wenatchee between 270 to 400, according to AirNow, ranging from "very unhealthy" to "hazardous." And the forecast for the Wenatchee area will not improve with air staying at least "unhealthy" up through Sunday.
At an "unhealthy" category, everyone should reduce exposure by limiting time outside and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, according to the state Department of Health.
The AQI in Cashmere was 220, "very unhealthy," at noon Wednesday.
In Leavenworth, the AQI is slightly better with the index at around 182, according to AirNow, but is not expected to improve too much either, staying in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category through Sunday.
At this level, sensitive groups are at increased risk to exposure to unhealthy air. They include people with health conditions like lung diseases, heart diseases, diabetes, people 18 and younger or older than 65, pregnant people and outdoor workers.
The AQI in several spots in Chelan, Manson and around Lake Chelan landed between 70-100, "moderate," meaning that sensitive groups should watch for symptoms and reduce exposure.
But the air quality is anticipated to worsen starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday as the AQI rises up to "unhealthy" defined between 150 and 200, according to AirNow.
At several spots near Lake Chelan and Plain, the AQI is in the 400-range, or "hazardous," according to AirNow.
In the state of Washington, the lowest AQI Wednesday at 2 p.m. was found on Cheeka Peak. Located to the northwest of the Olympic National Park in Clallam County, Cheeka Peak had an AQI of 7, according the state Department of Ecology.
