Rooftop smoke photo 10-5-2022

Cascadian Mini-storage, Cascadian Apartments and traffic down Mission Street are seen Wednesday afternoon from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street. Wildfire smoke reduces the visibility to Sunnyslope and the nearby mountains.

WENATCHEE — Air quality in Chelan County is not expected to improve throughout the week as wildfire smoke spreads.

In certain parts of Wenatchee — up No. 2 Canyon Road, Central Washington Hospital, and near the People's Bank on North Mission Street — the air quality index is at a "hazardous" level, the highest classification.



