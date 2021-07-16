WENATCHEE — A red flag warning issued for last week expired at 11 p.m. Thursday, and it is too early to tell if a new one will be issued next week.
Josh Wolf, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said on Friday that the National Weather Service typically issues a warning up to two days out, depending on forecasts.
So far, fire conditions are improving.
“At least through the weekend, it looks like the winds will be coming down some, and increase as we go into the early and middle part of next week,” Wolf said. “At this point, we’re not seeing anything that gives us high confidence that we would see a significant wind event. It’s more of the typical wind scenarios that we often see in the Wenatchee area.”
But the danger of a new fire starting remains.
“It is going to continue to be very, very dry. The humidity's are going to remain low,” Wolf said. “So yes, there will be some elevated risk for fire spread for fire spread in new or existing fires.”
In addition to calmer winds, the air quality in eastern Washington improved throughout last week.
A map from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows as of noon on Friday, Wenatchee had an air quality score of 14. Zero to 50 is considered good, while 51 to 100 is considered moderate air quality. Air quality is similar in Leavenworth, at 15.
Both numbers are lower than earlier in the week, when smoke from several local fires contributed to a reduction in air quality.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wenatchee had an air quality score of 60 while Leavenworth was at 50.
While the air quality around the Chuweah Creek Fire has improved throughout the week, it is still worse than the Wenatchee area. Twisp had an air quality of 75, while Omak had an air quality of 44. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Twisp had an air quality of 160 while Omak was at 149.
For up-to-the-minute updates air quality readings, go to wwrld.us/airquality.