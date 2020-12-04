MOSES LAKE — Despite all that bright sun and clear skies, air quality has deteriorated and will remain the same in the next few days.
All of eastern Washington is under an air stagnation advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Calm conditions and air stagnation are forecast to last through Monday night.
Joey Clevenger, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said air stagnation is basically trapped air.
"We've got a ridge of high pressure over the top of us right now that keeps the weather pattern the way it is," Clevenger said. "Overnight temperatures get really cold and we get a pretty strong inversion over the area."
An inversion is a layer of warmer air aloft, over a layer of colder air closer to the surface. When that happens, the air at the surface can't go anywhere. There's no wind or moisture to stir up the air and break the inversion.
And any dust, smoke, emissions or other pollutants that are in the air don't go anywhere either.