WASHINGTON, D.C. — Airbnb Inc said on Wednesday it is introducing a new listing service in the United States that will help renters find an apartment where they can host part-time.

The move comes at a time when people are looking to earn additional income as higher food, transportation and housing expenses continue to squeeze household budgets, deepening the cost-of-living crisis in the country.