FILE PHOTO: 5G technology may conflict with commercial aviation

Planes sit on the tarmac at Columbia Metro airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 8, 2022. 

 Reuters/Sam Wolfe/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights in the United States on Wednesday as a strong winter storm makes its way through the western and central states.

A total of 1,327 flights within, into and out of the United States were canceled by 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, which also showed 2,030 flights were delayed.



