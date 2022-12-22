Passengers line up before their flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Passengers line up to check bags before their flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on June 28. 

 Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Airlines canceled more than 2,000 U.S. flights, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as a powerful winter storm hit the United States.

The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season that could be one of the busiest ever.



