221235_ira764258

An Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 sits inside a hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August. Travel statistics on the Department of Transportation website show Alaska had the top on-time performance among all U.S. airlines in June and July.

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines international travelers can now skip one check-in step at the airport: Having an airline agent verify their passports.

Starting Tuesday, the SeaTac-based airline introduced an app that allows travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports to create a digital identity and verify their documents virtually.



