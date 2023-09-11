TRV-ALASKA-AIRLINES-MOBILE-PASSPORT-SE

Passengers board an Alaska Airlines flight to San Francisco as another Alaska aircraft gets ready to depart to Anchorage at Seattle Paine Field International Airport on July 25.

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines international travelers can now skip one check-in step at the airport: having an airline agent verify their passports.

The SeaTac-based airline is introducing an app that allows travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports to create a digital identity and verify their documents virtually.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?