SEATTLE — The International Association of Machinists union has agreed to a two-year tentative contract extension with McGee Air Services, the Alaska Airlines subsidiary that provides baggage handling and airplane cleaning services to its fleet.

The contract will cover 2,300 workers at eight airports around the country, with 788 of those Washington state.



