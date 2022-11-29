FILE PHOTO: Traders work as screens display the trading information for Kroger and Albertsons on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work as screens display the trading information for Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, on Oct. 14. 

 Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Top executives at Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies Inc. were expected to face tough questions on Tuesday from lawmakers who worry the grocers' planned $25 billion merger will push up food prices at a time when inflation is a concern.

Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen and Albertsons' chief, Vivek Sankaran, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, some of whose members have already criticized the deal.



