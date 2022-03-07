 Skip to main content
All smiles at the annual Leavenworth Winter Sports Club pond skim

LEAVENWORTH — It was bright and sunny Saturday afternoon at Leavenworth Ski Hill for the third annual pond skim. It’s sponsored by the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club.

This is where skiers come zooming down the ski hill and into a 25-foot pond of waist-deep water. The objective is to skim across it.

“It’s fun and exciting. I made it over. Go fast enough but check your speed before you go in. Then just lean back and smile,” said Jodie Tremberth of Leavenworth.

220305-newslocal-pondskim 01.JPG
Ayla Decker, 14, of Leavenworth, skis across the water during the end of the season Pond Skim event on Saturday at the Leavenworth Ski Hill.

The annual pond skim almost did not take place because there wasn't much snow, according to Leavenworth Winter Sports Club General Manager James Munly.

220305-newslocal-pondskim 02.JPG
Tom Potter of Leavenworth took a tumble during Leavenworth Ski Hill's Pond Skim event on Saturday.

“We would not have enough snow without the man-made snow,” Munly said. “Last week we had some single-digit temperatures and the humidity was low enough for us to make snow. We were able to make snow for 19 hours straight.”

The man-made snow allowed the Ski Hill to remain open an extra week. And crews were able to push enough snow together to make the pond.

Dan Otter from Seattle said this was his first time pond skimming.

“I’m wearing towels so I’m ready to get wet. The secret is not too fast but not too slow. I’ve seen both go wrong. It's a perfect day for pond skimming,” Otter said.

220305-newslocal-pondskim 03.JPG
In his squirrel costume, James Leifheit, of Leavenworth, puts on his ski boots in the parking lot before the Leavenworth Ski Hill's Pond Skim event on Saturday.

The skiers, young and old, were dressed in colorful costumes, from a fairy to a clown to a guy wearing a stars and stripes outfit.

Some folks went over the pond while others, mostly the little ones, got wet.

“I have not done it before but my kids have. You have to go fast enough and don’t lean forward before you hit the water,” said Kalen Williams of Leavenworth.

Munly said this event is a great way to end the season.

“It’s nice to send everyone off with this great event. It’s nice to see so many people here. Everybody loves this,” he said.

220305-newslocal-pondskim 08.JPG
Nevada Allen, 14, of Leavenworth, successfully skis across a pond and then jumps down the ramp.

Munly is not quite sure how pond skimming started, but he used to do it when he worked at Stevens Pass Ski Area.

“We always wanted to do this and the club added the snow-making capability, which makes this possible,” he said.

It has been a great year for the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, he said.

“We only had to close a couple days due to foul weather. We captured Christmas vacation and mid-winter break which is big financially for the club,” Munly said. “We’ve added some amenities like Thursday nights, so that has been great for families.”

Photo gallery: Leavenworth Ski Hill's Pond Skim

Skiers and snowboarders, some in costumes and even T-shirts, sped down the ski hill to skim across a large pond to celebrate the end of the ski season for Leavenworth Ski Hill this past weekend.

1 of 9

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

