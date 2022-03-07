All smiles at the annual Leavenworth Winter Sports Club pond skim

LEAVENWORTH — It was bright and sunny Saturday afternoon at Leavenworth Ski Hill for the third annual pond skim. It’s sponsored by the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club.
This is where skiers come zooming down the ski hill and into a 25-foot pond of waist-deep water. The objective is to skim across it.
“It’s fun and exciting. I made it over. Go fast enough but check your speed before you go in. Then just lean back and smile,” said Jodie Tremberth of Leavenworth.
The annual pond skim almost did not take place because there wasn't much snow, according to Leavenworth Winter Sports Club General Manager James Munly.
“We would not have enough snow without the man-made snow,” Munly said. “Last week we had some single-digit temperatures and the humidity was low enough for us to make snow. We were able to make snow for 19 hours straight.”
The man-made snow allowed the Ski Hill to remain open an extra week. And crews were able to push enough snow together to make the pond.
Dan Otter from Seattle said this was his first time pond skimming.
“I’m wearing towels so I’m ready to get wet. The secret is not too fast but not too slow. I’ve seen both go wrong. It's a perfect day for pond skimming,” Otter said.
The skiers, young and old, were dressed in colorful costumes, from a fairy to a clown to a guy wearing a stars and stripes outfit.
Some folks went over the pond while others, mostly the little ones, got wet.
“I have not done it before but my kids have. You have to go fast enough and don’t lean forward before you hit the water,” said Kalen Williams of Leavenworth.
Munly said this event is a great way to end the season.
“It’s nice to send everyone off with this great event. It’s nice to see so many people here. Everybody loves this,” he said.
Munly is not quite sure how pond skimming started, but he used to do it when he worked at Stevens Pass Ski Area.
“We always wanted to do this and the club added the snow-making capability, which makes this possible,” he said.
It has been a great year for the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, he said.
“We only had to close a couple days due to foul weather. We captured Christmas vacation and mid-winter break which is big financially for the club,” Munly said. “We’ve added some amenities like Thursday nights, so that has been great for families.”
World photo/Loren Benoit Leavenworth Ski Hill patroller Brian Conley searches and finds a pair of soaked skis in the pond and returns them to their owner during the Leavenworth Ski Hill Pond Skim event on Saturday.
