AMSTERDAM — Nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated, a survey published on Wednesday showed.

The Netherlands is one of six countries surveyed on Holocaust awareness by Claims Conference, a nonprofit organisation that works to secure material compensation for Holocaust survivors. The others were Austria, Canada, France, Britain and the United States.



