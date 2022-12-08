WORLD-NEWS-SKOREA-AGE-COUNTING-GET

Then President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a press conference on March 20, in Seoul, South Korea. Now President Yoon sought to change the way South Koreans' ages are tallied when he ran for office in 2022 and the move is set to take effect in June 2023. 

NEW YORK — South Korean lawmakers approved a measure that would revise the way the country tallies a person’s age, ending a system that counted newborns as a year old and meaning that most of its citizens are about to get younger.

The bill passed by the National Assembly on Thursday would scrap the country’s widely used “Korean age” counting standard, which typically added a year or even two to a person’s age compared to the counting system used in most of the world, that starts the clock at zero and begins counting years on the next birthday.



