An Alzheimer's drug created by Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc. has generated positive results but some are questioning whether its modest efficacy is worth the potential risks such as brain bleeding. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

NEW YORK — Eisai Co. unveiled much-anticipated findings on its experimental Alzheimer’s drug, providing tinder for the hot debate over whether its modest efficacy is worth potential risks that include serious brain bleeding.

Lecanemab, developed with help from collaborator Biogen Inc., pulled large amounts of an Alzheimer’s-linked protein from the brain while slowing decline in mental capabilities and daily activities by 27% over 18 months, according to a commonly used rating scale. Yet this came at the price of side effects including brain swelling and bleeding that occurred in about 22% of people on the drug, compared to 10% of those who received a placebo.



