FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, on April 25, 2022. 

 Reuters/Brendan McDermid./File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amazon.com Inc.'s layoffs will now increase to more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday.

The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting Jan. 18, will largely impact the company's e-commerce and human resources organizations, he said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?