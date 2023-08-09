Illustration shows Arm Ltd logo

A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. 

NEW YORK — Amazon.com is in talks about joining other technology companies as a cornerstone investor in SoftBank Group Corp's Arm Ltd ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Amazon's potential involvement in the IPO, which has not previously been reported, underscores Arm's significance in cloud computing. Amazon Web Services, the internet giant's cloud business, makes its own processing chip called Graviton, using Arm's design.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, Nov. 15, 2022. 