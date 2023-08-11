FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris (copy)

SEATTLE — Amazon is planning to cut some of its private-label clothing brands, amid broad cost-saving efforts and a looming antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

Seattle-based Amazon confirmed Thursday it had decided to streamline some of its private-brand offerings and rebrand some popular items.



