The Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, Jan. 5. 

 Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amazon.com Inc said it would reduce employee stock awards, a part of its compensation plan, as the e-commerce giant navigates an uncertain economy.

"We made the decision to reduce RSU (restricted stock units) awards in the final outlook year by a small amount (other years are not impacted)," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without specifying the period of the final outlook year.



