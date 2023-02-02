BIZ-AMAZON-EARNS-GET

Andy Jassy on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30, 2022, in New York City. 

 Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times/TNS

SEATTLE — In a year that ended with drastic cost-cutting measures — from ending experimental projects to cutting 18,000 jobs — Amazon reported a net loss of $2.7 billion.

That’s compared with a net income of $33.4 billion in 2021.



