SEATTLE — Two Seattle giants — Amazon and Starbucks — have been accused of collecting customers' personal information without first notifying them, in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Seattle.

The proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon and Starbucks have violated a New York City law that requires companies to post signage near store entrances if the businesses are collecting customers' biometric data, like fingerprints, handprints or the shape of a person's body.



