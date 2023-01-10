FILE PHOTO: Amazon Prime Delivery logo on the trailer of a truck outside the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

The logo of Amazon Prime Delivery is seen on the trailer of a truck outside the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, on Nov. 15, 2022. 

 Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amazon.com Inc. will widely roll out a feature by end-January that allows online merchants outside its platform to use the e-commerce giant's payment and delivery services, as it takes on rising competition from Canada's Shopify Inc.

"Buy With Prime," which was launched as an invite-only offering in April, will be widely available to U.S.-based merchants by Jan. 31, the company said.



